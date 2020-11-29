Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326,684 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $25,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.17. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,637. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

