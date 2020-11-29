Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,927 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

