Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,777 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $890,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 56,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

UPS stock opened at $168.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

