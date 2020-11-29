Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 17,370 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $37,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 94,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 134,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,704 shares of company stock valued at $34,299,719. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

