Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 9,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $1,442,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in S&P Global by 32.6% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $341.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

