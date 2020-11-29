Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $22,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.83. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.