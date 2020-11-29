Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

AMD opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

