Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,300 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,654,000 after buying an additional 457,590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3,203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,319,000 after buying an additional 448,059 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 404,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,674.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,871 shares of company stock worth $18,609,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.