H.I.G. Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:HIGAU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

H.I.G. Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HIGAU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 30th. H.I.G. Acquisition had issued 32,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During H.I.G. Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

About H.I.G. Acquisition

There is no company description available for HIG Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.