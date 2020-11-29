H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised H.B. Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

FUL opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $343,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $363,244.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,976. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 104.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3,189.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.