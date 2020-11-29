GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) & Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Financial Contrast

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and GulfSlope Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 4.33 -$69.06 million $3.37 2.33 GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A

GulfSlope Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and GulfSlope Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -143.18% 5.03% 3.79% GulfSlope Energy N/A -680.14% -18.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kimbell Royalty Partners and GulfSlope Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 8 1 3.00 GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than GulfSlope Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats GulfSlope Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 94,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

