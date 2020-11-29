Guider Trading Down 0.4% This Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Guider has a market capitalization of $7,657.48 and approximately $19.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guider has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00374318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.07 or 0.02910214 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

