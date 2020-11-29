Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Guess’ worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

