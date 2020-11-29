GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSX. Nomura Instinet restated a reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.77.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.05 and a beta of -0.13.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

