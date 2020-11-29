Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.17.

OMAB opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 246.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 323,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $2,617,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

