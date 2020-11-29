Greenhaven Road Investment Man Sells 700 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $11,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 15,515 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $249,015.75.

On Thursday, October 29th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $312,087.85.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $83,109.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $16.60 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CSSE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. National Securities downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.