Graft Market Capitalization Reaches $107,125.70 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Graft has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $107,125.70 and approximately $32.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

