Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81,960 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 1.40% of Globus Medical worth $68,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $59.92 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

