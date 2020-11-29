Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Glencore has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

