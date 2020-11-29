Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.49 Million

Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post sales of $33.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.16 million to $33.82 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $29.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $133.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.45 million to $134.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.56 million, with estimates ranging from $139.24 million to $141.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.
GOOD stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $621.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
