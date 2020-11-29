Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 69,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

