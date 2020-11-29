General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,092,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 444,688 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,038,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 64,703 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 80.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 157,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70,021 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 371,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 84.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

