Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,699,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,747 shares during the quarter. Genasys comprises about 4.7% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.14% of Genasys worth $28,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNSS. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth $168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,275 shares of company stock valued at $801,560. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $219.70 million, a P/E ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Genasys in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

