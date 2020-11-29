FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

FutureFuel stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

