Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS FRNWF opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36. Future has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

