Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 29.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

