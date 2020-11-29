Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FHTX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 2nd

Foghorn Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FHTX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Foghorn Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $20.95.

In other news, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 150,000 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Carl Decicco bought 5,500 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

