Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLGZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flughafen Zürich presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.