Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 100 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $735.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

