Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 100 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Anthem by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Anthem by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $312.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.25 and its 200-day moving average is $280.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

