Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $225.42 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.