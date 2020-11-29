Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $82.66 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.