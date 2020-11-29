Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 5,700 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average of $146.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

