Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 5,400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.