Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,088 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,991 shares of company stock valued at $72,461,806. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Shares of EA opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

