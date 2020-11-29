Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $31,869,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 132.2% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,310,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 745,886 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,077 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

