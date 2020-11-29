Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $15.57 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after buying an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,980,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,251,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $130.46 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

