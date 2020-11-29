Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $12.44 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $700.52 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $769.44 and its 200 day moving average is $741.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.