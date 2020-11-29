Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.88 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 352,052 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 449,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,740,000 after buying an additional 338,190 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,057,000 after buying an additional 230,866 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

NYSE ATO opened at $96.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

