Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,930 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

