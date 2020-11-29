Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.53 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

