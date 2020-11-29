Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $318.21 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $886,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,944 shares of company stock worth $23,363,194 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

