Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

NYSE GS opened at $235.40 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

