Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.