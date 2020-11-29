Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

Shares of CI stock opened at $212.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.49. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

