Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Motors by 30.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

General Motors stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

