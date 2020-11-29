Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,010,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 261,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,167 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 25,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 517.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

ICE opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $232,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

