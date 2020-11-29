Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 6,800 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

