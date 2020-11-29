Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.36 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $211.36.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.