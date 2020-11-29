Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FSR opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Fisker, Inc desigs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

